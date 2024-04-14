Stoppage-time goal gives Nantes a 1-0 win at Le Havre in French league relegation battle

PARIS (AP) — Kader Bamba came off the bench to score an injury-time winner as Nantes won 1-0 at Le Havre to secure a vital win in its battle to avoid relegation from the French league. Bamba struck in the third minute of stoppage time as re-hired coach Antoine Kombouaré’s side moved up to 14th place in the 18-team league. In later matches, Brest looked to consolidate its grip on second place with a win at Lyon while rock-bottom Clermont hosted Montpellier.

