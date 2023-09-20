Stoppage-time drama again as Bayern Munich beats Manchester United 4-3 in Champions League opener

MUNICH (AP) — Mathys Tel’s stoppage-time goal proved enough for Bayern Munich to beat Manchester United 4-3 in their Champions League opening game. Tel scored with a spectacular finish in the second minute of injury time. It restored Bayern’s two-goal lead just when United threatened to pull off another remarkable comeback after Casemiro scored in the 88th. Casemiro did score again in the fifth minute of stoppages with a header to Bruno Fernandes’ free kick. But this time there was no fairy tale ending for United, which defeated Bayern with two injury-time goals to win the 1999 Champions League title. A mistake by United ’keeper André Onana was responsible for the first goal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.