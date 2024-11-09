Stony Brooks beats Albany 24-6 for fourth straight victory

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Knoop passed for 229 yards and a touchdown, Roland Dempster had 98 yards rushing and two more scores, and Stony Brook beat Albany 24-6 on Saturday for its fourth straight victory. Stony Brook (8-2, 5-1 Coastal Athletic Association) continues as the most improved team in terms of wins, going from 0-10 in 2023 to 8-2 under first-year coach Billy Cosh. Dempster opened the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown on Stony Brook’s opening possession following a 10-play, 80-yard drive. He also capped the scoring with a 4-yard run after a 33-yard drive with 2:41 left in the fourth.

