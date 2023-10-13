Stone’s 3 TD passes, McGill’s pick-6 help SMU win defensive battle with ECU 31-10

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Preston Stone threw three touchdown passes, Jonathan McGill returned an interception for a touchdown and SMU beat ECU 31-10 in a defensive battle. The teams combined for 16 three-and-outs and 20 punts. Stone, who finished 19-of-38 passing for 276 yards with no interceptions, threw 21-yard TD pass to Key’Shawn Smith with 7:09 left in the first quarter and, after the Pirates went three-and-out, connected with Roderick Daniels Jr. for a 24-yard touchdown about 2 minutes later that gave SMU a 14-0 lead. Javious Bond suffered an apparent lower-body injury on the opening kickoff and did not return for ECU. The freshman went into the game leading the team with 6.7 yards per carry — as well as five special teams tackles — and second with 187 yards rushing yards.

