Stone-to-Maryland connection lifts SMU to 29-24 win over upset-minded Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Preston Stone connected on a 35-yard touchdown pass to R.J. Maryland with 1:18 left in the fourth quarter and Southern Methodist avoided an upset to open the season, defeating Nevada 29-24. A near four-touchdown favorite, SMU needed a fourth-quarter comeback to survive the first game of its inaugural season as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Down 24-13, the SMU comeback started with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter and the winning drive began at the Mustangs’ 17-yard line with 3:31 left. The nine play, 83-yard drive ended with Maryland’s winning catch. SMU’s 6-foot-4 junior wide receiver finished the game with eight receptions for 162 yards.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.