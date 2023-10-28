Stone throws 3 TD passes, SMU bowl eligible with 69-10 win over Tulsa

DALLAS (AP) — Preston Stone threw for 371 yards and three touchdowns — in the first half — and SMU soared past Tulsa 69-10 to become bowl eligibile. On the second snap of the homecoming game, Stone connected with Romello Brinson for a 74-yard touchdown, and in the closing seconds of the first quarter Isaiah Nwokobia returned an interception 25 yards for a score for a 28-3 Mustangs lead. In the first 3 1/2 minutes of the second quarter SMU had a field goal and a 62-yard catch-and-run for RJ Maryland. By halftime it was 52-3, the most points score in a half of a Division I game this season.

