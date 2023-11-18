Stone TD pass keeps SMU unbeaten in AAC, tops Memphis 38-34

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Preston Stone fired a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Hudson with under three minutes left in the game to seal a 38-34 win over Memphis. SMU remains tied with Tulane and UTSA, all unbeaten in the AAC, heading into the final weekend of the regular season. The Mustangs close out their regular season at home against Navy while Tulane and UTSA square off in New Orleans.

