Stone propels SMU to 36-31 victory over Rice

HOUSTON (AP) — Preston Stone threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to lead SMU to a 36-31 victory over Rice. Rice (4-5, 2-3 American Athletic Conference) jumped out to a 7-0 lead when Peyton Stevenson blocked a punt and Chike Anigbogu returned it 15 yards for a touchdown. Stone answered with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Roderick Daniels Jr. and a 20-yard touchdown run to give SMU (7-2, 5-0) a 14-7 lead after one quarter. JT Daniels had a 4-yard scoring toss to Luke McCaffrey to pull the Owls even. Collin Rogers’ 41-yard field goal put the Mustangs up 17-14 at the half.

