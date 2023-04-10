Stone practicing for Golden Knights, game return uncertain

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
FILE - Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone watches action during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Los Angeles. Stone returned to the practice ice Monday, April 10, 2023, for the first time since back surgery on Jan. 31 forced him out of the lineup. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jae C. Hong]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone returned to practice Monday for the first time since back surgery Jan. 31 forced him out of the lineup. He was in a blue noncontact jersey. Coach Bruce Cassidy said Stone’s return to game action was still unknown. Stone was injured Jan. 12 against Florida. At the time, he was second on the team with 17 goals and 38 points. Jack Eichel will miss his second straight game with a lower-body injury when Vegas hosts the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night. Zach Whitecloud also will not play after suffering a lower-body injury Saturday at Dallas.

