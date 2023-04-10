Stone practicing for Golden Knights, game return uncertain

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone returned to practice Monday for the first time since back surgery Jan. 31 forced him out of the lineup. He was in a blue noncontact jersey. Coach Bruce Cassidy said Stone’s return to game action was still unknown. Stone was injured Jan. 12 against Florida. At the time, he was second on the team with 17 goals and 38 points. Jack Eichel will miss his second straight game with a lower-body injury when Vegas hosts the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night. Zach Whitecloud also will not play after suffering a lower-body injury Saturday at Dallas.

