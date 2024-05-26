Stone, Duke rock Miami 8-2 for trip to ACC Championship game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Alex Stone hit a two-run home run to left-center field in the bottom of the eighth and the blast carried Duke to an 8-2 win over Miami in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament. The win sends sixth-seeded Duke to the ACC championship game against No 5-seed Florida State on Sunday. Daniel Cuvet’s two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning gave Miami a 2-0 lead.

