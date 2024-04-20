Stone and Pietrangelo practice as defending champion Golden Knights prepare for Dallas in playoffs

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights are getting back some key pieces just in time for the NHL playoffs, including captain Mark Stone and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo. Stone lacerated his spleen Feb. 20 against Nashville. He returned to full-contact practice Saturday in preparation for Game 1 of the first-round playoffs Monday at Dallas. He had been skating in a non-contact red jersey. Pietrangelo was diagnosed with appendicitis in early April.

