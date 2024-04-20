Stone and Pietrangelo practice as defending champion Golden Knights prepare for Dallas in playoffs

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
FILE - Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) plays during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone has been cleared to return to practice on a limited basis as he recovers from a lacerated spleen, the team said Friday, April 12, 2024.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights are getting back some key pieces just in time for the NHL playoffs, including captain Mark Stone and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo. Stone lacerated his spleen Feb. 20 against Nashville. He returned to full-contact practice Saturday in preparation for Game 1 of the first-round playoffs Monday at Dallas. He had been skating in a non-contact red jersey. Pietrangelo was diagnosed with appendicitis in early April.

