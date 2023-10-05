Stokes to miss defending champion England’s Cricket World Cup opener against New Zealand

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — New Zealand has won the toss and sent England into bat in a 2019 final rematch to open Cricket World Cup. Both teams are missing key protagonists. Ben Stokes was the star for England in that epic finale four years ago but will miss the 2023 opener because of a hip strain. New Zealand is missing skipper Kane Williamson owing to insufficient recovery from his knee injury and Tom Latham will lead the lineup in his absence. New Zealand paceman Tim Southee, recovering from a thumb injury, is also unavailable for selection.

