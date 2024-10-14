Stokes returns to England team for 2nd test against Pakistan after recovering from torn hamstring

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — England cricket captain Ben Stokes has been selected for the second test against Pakistan in Multan after recovering from a torn hamstring. Stokes is one of two changes to the team that won a remarkable first test of the series, which was also played in Multan. Seamer Matt Potts is also recalled with Gus Atkinson and Chris Woakes left out for the match that starts on Tuesday. Stokes sustained his hamstring injury in August. That forced him out of the entire series when England beat Sri Lanka 2-1. He had played in all three tests in the series against the West Indies, which was won 3-0 by England in July. Potts last played for England’s test team in the second test against Sri Lanka at Lord’s.

