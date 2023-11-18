Stojakovic scored 18, leads Stanford past Eastern Washington 97-70

STANFORD, Ca. (AP) — Freshman Andrej Stojakovic scored 18 points to lead five players into double-figure scoring as Stanford cruised to a 95-70 win over Eastern Washington. The Cardinal closed out their four-game homestand to start the season, bouncing back from an 89-77 upset loss to Santa Clara on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.