Stojakovic, Raynaud lead Stanford to 82-64 victory over Idaho

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Freshman Andrej Stojakovic scored 17 points, Maxime Raynaud added a double-double and Stanford breezed to an 82-64 victory over Idaho. Stojakovic sank 7 of 11 shots with three 3-pointers for the Cardinal (5-4), who were coming off a two-week layoff for final exams. Raynaud had 12 points and 13 rebounds. Michael Jones added 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting with seven rebounds. Freshman Kanaan Carlyle came off the bench to score 11 and block two shots. Freshman Tyler Linhardt came off the bench to score a season-best 16 on 7-for-10 shooting to lead the Vandals (6-5), who had a three-game win streak end.

