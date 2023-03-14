Stoic Tubelis leads No. 8 Arizona back to March Madness

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona big man Azuoulas Tubelis’ stoic nature often leaves teammates and coaches wondering if he’s serious about something or joking. Opponents have no trouble figuring out his intentions on the court. The 6-foot-11 forward from Lithuania put in a dominating junior season while leading the eighth-ranked Wildcats back to the NCAA Tournament. Tubelis spent the summer building strength, allowing him to play through contact around the rim, and he’s become one of the nation’s best running big men. Arizona opens the NCAA Tournament against Princeton in the South Region.

