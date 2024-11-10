Stingy Vikings hold the clawless Jaguars to 143 yards in a 12-7 victory and improve to 7-2

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Minnesota’s stingy defense held Jacksonville to 143 yards — the fewest in coach Doug Pederson’s three seasons — and the Vikings overcame Sam Darnold’s three interceptions to beat the Jaguars 12-7 on Sunday.

It was Darnold’s first three-interception game in three years. All of them came while targeting All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson, who finished with five catches for 48 yards.

The Vikings (7-2) trailed most of the day, but took the lead on the third of John Parker Romo’s four field goals. Romo hit from 29, 34, 33 and 45 yards in his NFL debut.

The Jaguars (2-8) had a chance late thanks to Travon Walker’s sack on a third-and-1 play. Coach Kevin O’Connell had Darnold passing with roughly three minutes to go, a head-scratcher given Jacksonville had been so lethargic on offense.

Mac Jones made his first start in nearly a year, filling in for Trevor Lawrence (non-throwing shoulder), and was mostly ineffective. But he had Jacksonville on the move down the stretch and got help from a face-mask penalty against linebacker Blake Cashman.

But Jones threw his second pick with 1:49 remaining to essentially end it. Jones had two more turnovers earlier in the fourth — an interception and a fumbled snap.

Minnesota looked like as though it would have to punt in the final minute, but Walker was flagged for unnecessary roughness on third down for trying to punch the ball out of running back Aaron Jones’ hands. The Vikings took a knee from there.

Mac Jones completed 14 of 22 passes for 111 yards and a 38.3 passer rating. Darnold’s rating was slightly better after completing 24 of 38 passes for 241 yards.

Darnold targeted his tight ends 15 times. T.J. Hockenson finished with eight receptions for 72 yards. Josh Oliver caught four passes for 52 yards.

Jacksonville’s yardage total was the fifth lowest in franchise history.

Robinson’s return

Vikings left tackle Cam Robinson was flagged for three penalties in his return to Jacksonville. The most egregious one came in the third quarter when Robinson was penalized for hitting cornerback Ronald Darby out of bounds during an interception return. Several of his former teams, including defensive ends Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, got in Robinson’s face after the play.

The Jaguars traded Robinson to the Vikings last week, and he ended up with a quick return to the place where he spent the first eight years of his NFL career.

Injuries

Vikings: RB Aaron Jones left in the third quarter with a chest injury and later returned.

Jaguars: RB Tank Bigsby (ankle), CB Tyson Campbell (shoulder) and LB Devin Lloyd (shoulder) left the field, but later returned. Jaguars DE Arik Armstead left in the fourth to be evaluated for a concussion.

Up next

Vikings: Play at Tennessee next Sunday to complete a three-game stretch against AFC South opponents.

Jaguars: Play at NFC North-leading Detroit next Sunday.

