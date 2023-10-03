Still with Wizards, and with a new contract, Kyle Kuzma is ready to take on a leadership role

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma stayed with the Washington Wizards on a four-year, $102 million deal this offseason. His return meant the Wizards stopped short of completely breaking up their core after trading Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis. The 6-foot-9 Kuzma is coming off the best scoring season of his career. He was willing to stay with a Washington team that isn’t expected to do much in 2023-24. The 28-year-old Kuzma is now the undisputed top player on the team, with all the challenges and opportunity that brings.

