Still the standard: LeBron sets example for prospects eyeing NBA careers

CHICAGO (AP) — Prospects who gathered in Chicago this week for the NBA draft combine still see LeBron James as the gold standard, 20 years after he made the jump from St. Mary-St. Vincent High School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. They view him as an example not just because of the way he has dominated the league the past two decades. They mention the work he puts in to stay in shape as well as the work he puts in to help the community. Scoot Henderson says “as a person, he’s powerful.” Alabama star Brandon Miller envisions himself playing in 20 years. That’s because he is dedicating himself to staying in top condition, just like James.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.