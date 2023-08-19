Still the Manny: Slugger Manny Ramírez returns to Cleveland for induction into team’s Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND (AP) — Manny Ramírez was back where he became one of baseball’s most feared hitters. The mercurial slugger was inducted into Cleveland’s Hall of Fame on Saturday. Ramírez broke in with the powerful Indians teams in the 1990s and spent eight seasons in Cleveland before signing as a free agent with Boston. Now 51, Ramírez said he isn’t bothered that he has not yet been voted into Baseball’s Hall of Fame and is certain he will one day. Ramírez was twice suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs and is among a group of former starts not enshrined because of past missteps.

