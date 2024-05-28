Still plenty of fear for Real Madrid coach Ancelotti despite Champions League final successes

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is going into his eighth Champions League final, having won all but one of them. He is the most successful coach in the competition with four titles, and he lifted two European trophies as a player. There is no lack of experience for the 64-year-old Italian manager. But there is still plenty of anxiety and fear for Ancelotti ahead of yet another big game. Madrid faces Borussia Dortmund on Saturday night at Wembley Stadium in London. Ancelotti says “The cold sweat will arrive Saturday afternoon, it’s normal, I’m already prepared for it.”

