Still playing with two broken fingers, Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo excited for World Series return

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Rizzo is still playing with two broken fingers on his right hand, although the swelling is gradually reducing. At this point, the veteran first baseman is running on adrenaline as the New York Yankees attempt to win their first World Series title since 2009. Rizzo will appear in his second World Series and first since hitting .360 and catching the final out from Kris Bryant in 2016 when the Cubs ended a 108-year drought by beating Cleveland in a classic seven-game series.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.