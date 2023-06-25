Stewart’s late 3-point play lifts New York to 89-88 OT win over Washington

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart’s three-point play with 19.7 seconds left in overtime lifted the New York Liberty to an 89-88 win over the Washington Mystics. Sabrina Ionescu scored 31 points and Stewart added 18 for New York, which trailed by 17 in the first quarter and by eight with 2:28 left in regulation before tying the game with 2 seconds left on a layup by Courtney Vandersloot. Ariel Atkins led Washington with 24 points and Natasha Cloud added 23 and 11 assists.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.