Stewart, Vandersloot spark Liberty to 86-69 victory over Sky

CHICAGO (AP) — Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot had double-doubles and sparked a 22-0 run in fourth quarter to lead the New York Liberty to their sixth straight victory, 86-69 over the Chicago Sky. Stewart finished with 26 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for her 19th double-double of the season for the Liberty (30-7). Vandersloot pitched in with 20 points, 10 assists, six steals and five rebounds against her former team. Betnijah Laney had 17 points and Jocelyn Willoughby scored 10 off the bench. Kahleah Copper scored 23 points to lead the Sky (15-22), who entered play tied with Los Angeles for the final playoff spot. Chicago has the tiebreaker advantage over the Sparks after winning three of four match-ups this season.

