Stewart shines in return to Pacific Northwest, Liberty beats Storm 86-78

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 25 points and 11 rebounds in her return to the Pacific Northwest and the New York Liberty beat the Seattle Storm 86-78. It was Stewart’s first game in Seattle since going to the Liberty as a free agent during the offseason. The former MVP helped Seattle win two titles with Sue Bird, who sat courtside for the return. Stewart took over in the third quarter with 10 points and six rebounds to help New York extend a narrow halftime lead to 68-56 entering the fourth. She finished 8 of 14 from the field and 8 of 9 at the stripe. Seattle got within single digits early in the fourth before Sabrina Ionescu sank a 3-pointer to make it 72-61. Stewart’s layup gave New York an 86-74 lead.

