Stewart scores New York record 45 points to send Indiana to WNBA record tying 20th straight loss

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored a franchise record 45 points and New York beat Indiana 90-73, handing the Fever a 20th consecutive loss that matched the WNBA record for futility. The Fever equaled the Tulsa Shock, who lost 20 straight games in 2011. Indiana lost 18 consecutive games to close out last season before falling to the Connecticut Sun on Friday in their opener. Indiana plays at Atlanta next Sunday. Stewart broke Cappie Pondexter’s record of 40 points with a three-point play late in the third quarter. NaLyssa Smith had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Indiana. No. 1 pick Aliyah Boston added 15 points.

