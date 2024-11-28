Stewart scores 18, Santa Clara uses second half run to top TCU 69-52

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Stewart Jr. scored 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting and Santa Clara pulled away from TCU in the second half for a 69-52 win in the Acrisure Invitational. The Broncos broke the game open with a 24-3 run to turn a one-point deficit into a 20-point lead with less than five minutes to play. Frankie Collins led the Horned Frogs with 15 points. Stewart had 14 points and Mahle 11 as Santa Clara took a 34-27 lead. Collins scored the first five points of the second half to pull TCU with one and his jumper tied the game at 36. His 3-pointer gave the Horned Frogs the first of two short-lived one-point leads and then the Broncos reeled off 10 straight. Brenton Knapper’s 3-pointer made it 50-41 at the midpoint.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.