Stewart leads New York to 81-75 victory over the Atlanta Dream

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 22 points and 12 rebounds to help the New York Liberty rally to beat the Atlanta Dream 81-75. New York, which was down 16 in the first half, led 60-59 heading into the fourth quarter. The Liberty scored the first 10 points of the period, started on a free throw by Stewart. The Dream, who were coming off a win at Connecticut on Friday night, cut it to 70-67 before back-to-back 3s by Sabrina Ionescu and Leonie Fiebich put the game away. Stewart scored her 5,000th career point, becoming the fastest player to reach that milestone doing it in her 242nd game. Allisha Gray had 24 points and Tina Charles added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Dream.

