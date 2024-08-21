Stewart, Jones, Vandersloot have double-doubles, Liberty defeat Wings 94-74

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 26 points and 12 rebounds, Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot also had a double-doubles, and the New York Liberty handed coach Sandy Brondello a 94-74 birthday victory over the Dallas Wings. Jones had 23 points and 12 rebounds and Vandersloot 15 points and 11 assists for the Liberty. Kennedy Burke added 13 points off the bench in New York’s seventh-straight win. Satou Sabally had 24 points for the Wings.

