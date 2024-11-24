Stewart, Hill combine for 5 TDs, Houston Christian runs over Northwestern State 62-24

HOUSTON (AP) — Cutter Stewart threw for three touchdowns and Calvin Hill ran for two and Houston Christian capped its season with a 62-24 win over winless Northwestern State. Jesse Valenzuela returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown for the Huskies. Stewart was 17-of-25 passing for 296 yards and an interception. AJ Wilson had three receptions for 123 yards, including a 23-yard score. Hill had 20 carries for 109 yards, reaching the end zone on runs of 2 and 25 yards. JT Fayard threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns for the Demons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.