Stewart has 33 points, 12 rebounds to help Liberty beat Dream for 4th straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 25 of her 33 points in the first half, Jonquel Jones had 19 points and 13 rebounds for her fourth straight double-double and the New York Liberty beat the Atlanta Dream 95-84. New York scored the opening 11 points and led 57-42 at halftime. Stewart became the first player in WNBA history with 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in a half, according to ESPN Stat & Info. Stewart was 7 of 10 from the field in the first half and 9 of 10 at the free-throw line to go along with seven rebounds and five assists. The Liberty went ahead by double figures for good after scoring nine straight points to begin the fourth. Sabrina Ionescu made it 92-78 with 2:58 remaining.

