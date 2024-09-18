Stewart has 15 points and 10 rebounds as Liberty beat Mystics 87-71 to clinch WNBA’s best record

WASHINGTON (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and the New York Liberty coasted to an 87-71 victory over the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night to clinch the best record in the WNBA. The Liberty will be the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and open at home on Sunday against the eighth seed. That could be the Mystics, who are tied with Chicago, one game behind Atlanta heading into Thursday’s finales. Leonie Fiebich scored 13 points and fellow reserve Nyara Sabally had 12 for the Liberty (32-7). Starters Jonquel Jones and Betnijah Lane-Hamilton both added 11.

