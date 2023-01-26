Stewart-Haas Racing signs Chase Briscoe to extension

By JENNA FRYER The Associated Press
FILE - Chase Briscoe talks with his crew during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Indianapolis. Stewart-Haas Racing on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, announced a multi-year contract extension with Chase Briscoe that will make him the senior-most driver inside the NASCAR organization when two of his teammates retire at the end of the season. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings]

Stewart-Haas Racing has signed Chase Briscoe to a multiyear contract extension. It will make him the senior-most driver inside the NASCAR organization when Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola retire at the end of the season. Terms of the deal were not announced but SHR said Briscoe would  drive “No. 14 Ford Mustang for many more seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series.” Briscoe is entering his third Cup season. He won one race last season and made the playoffs.

