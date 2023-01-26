Stewart-Haas Racing signs Chase Briscoe to extension

Stewart-Haas Racing has signed Chase Briscoe to a multiyear contract extension. It will make him the senior-most driver inside the NASCAR organization when Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola retire at the end of the season. Terms of the deal were not announced but SHR said Briscoe would drive “No. 14 Ford Mustang for many more seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series.” Briscoe is entering his third Cup season. He won one race last season and made the playoffs.

