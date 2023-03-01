Stewart follows heart, begins full-time drag-racing career

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tony Stewart is embarking on his first season as a full-time NHRA driver. And he’s all in. He will race a Top Alcohol dragster for McPhillips Racing when the season begins next week with the Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway. He says “I’m here” and adds “it’s where my heart is.” It’s the latest and arguably most challenging lane change for a guy who’s dedicated his life to motorsports. The three-time NASCAR champion also has titles in IndyCar and USAC. He most recently claimed the inaugural Superstar Racing Experience title. But he says drag racing is on “its own island.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.