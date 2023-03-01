Stewart follows heart, begins full-time drag-racing career

By MARK LONG The Associated Press
FILE- Tony Stewart sits in his car during the debut race of Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) at Stafford Motor Speedway, Saturday, June 12, 2021 in Stafford, Conn. The 51-year-old Stewart is embarking on his first season as a full-time NHRA driver. He will race a Top Alcohol dragster for McPhillips Racing when the season begins next week with the Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway.(AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jessica Hill]

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tony Stewart is embarking on his first season as a full-time NHRA driver. And he’s all in. He will race a Top Alcohol dragster for McPhillips Racing when the season begins next week with the Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway. He says “I’m here” and adds “it’s where my heart is.” It’s the latest and arguably most challenging lane change for a guy who’s dedicated his life to motorsports. The three-time NASCAR champion also has titles in IndyCar and USAC. He most recently claimed the inaugural Superstar Racing Experience title. But he says drag racing is on “its own island.”

