Stewart Cink wins The Ally Challenge for his 1st PGA Tour Champions title

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (AP) — Stewart Cink won The Ally Challenge on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions title, closing with a 6-under 66 for a four-stroke victory. The 51-year-old Cink, the 2009 British Open champion, won in his 10th career start on the 50-and-over tour. He became the 22nd player to win on each of the PGA Tour’s three tours — the PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions and Korn Ferry Tour. Cink finished at 17-under 199 at Warwick Hills to match the tournament record set by Joe Durant in 2021. The eight-time PGA Tour winner has made 14 starts this season, the best a tie for 24th in the Sony Open in Hawaii. K.J. Choi was second after a 67. Mike Weir (64) was another stroke back, and Darren Clarke (67) followed at 10 under.

