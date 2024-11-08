Stewart Cink shoots 64 to take 1st-round lead in Charles Schwab Cup Championship

PHOENIX (AP) — Stewart Cink shot a 7-under 64 on Thursday to take a three-stroke lead after the first round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, the final PGA Tour Champions event of the season. The 51-year-old Cink had eight birdies and a bogey at Phoenix Country Club. The Ally Challenge winner in August in Michigan for his first senior title, Cink entered the week 12th in the season standings. K.J. Choi was second after a 67. Jerry Kelly, Paul Broadhurst and Stephen Ames followed at 68. Ames — third in the standings — is a three-time winner this year. Season leader Ernie Els opened with a 69 as he tries to hold onto the top spot and a $1 million bonus.

