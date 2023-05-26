Stewart Cink contending in Champions debut with consecutive 68s in Senior PGA

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Stewart Cink is contending in his PGA Tour Champions debut with consecutive rounds of 68 in the Senior PGA Championship. Cink still plays on the PGA Tour and was a late entrant for the Senior PGA because he was waiting to see if would get in the nearby event at Colonial. The second senior major of the season is the first event at the new Texas headquarters for the PGA of America. Cink took the early clubhouse lead in the second round. First-round leader Padraig Harrington played in the afternoon.

