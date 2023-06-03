Stewart banks in go-ahead shot, Liberty beat Sky in Vandersloot’s return

CHICAGO (AP) — Breanna Stewart banked in a go-ahead shot with 7.1 seconds left and the New York Liberty rallied to defeat the Chicago Sky 77-76 in Courtney Vandersloot’s return to the Windy City. Chicago called a timeout to set up a final play. Courtney Williams was short on a jump shot and Marina Mabrey grabbed the offensive rebound but she couldn’t get off a quality shot before the buzzer. Stewart finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for New York (4-1). Betnijah Laney scored 17 points and Vandersloot, who was drafted third in 2011 by Chicago, had eight points and eight assists. Kahleah Copper led Chicago (3-3) with 20 points. Alanna Smith made all seven of her field goals, including three 3-pointers, to score a career-high 18.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.