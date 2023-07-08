Stewart and Ionescu help Liberty beat Storm 80-76 in game that Jewell Loyd sprains her left ankle

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 25 points and Sabrina Ionescu added 20 to help the New York Liberty beat the Seattle Storm 80-76. Stewart’s effort came one game after she had 43 in a win over Phoenix on Wednesday. The Liberty (13-4) have now won three games in a row. The Storm lost the WNBA’s leading scorer Jewell Loyd early in the fourth quarter to a sprained left ankle. With just over 7 minutes left, Loyd rolled her ankle while the Storm were on offense. After being down for a minute, she gingerly walked off the court and back to the locker room. She had 14 points, but was 3-for-17 from the field, including making just one of 10 3-point attempts. She returned to the bench a few minutes later, but didn’t re-enter the game.

