Stewart and Huff have 7 of Jacksonville State’s 8 rushing TDs in 63-24 win over Kennesaw St.

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Tre Stewart ran for 134 yards and four touchdowns, quarterback Tyler Huff ran for 176 yards and three TDs, and Jacksonville State tied the program record with eight rushing touchdowns as the Gamecocks beat Kennesaw State 63-24 in the Conference USA opener for both teams. The Gamecocks finished with 384 yards rushing and 577 total yards. Kennesaw State (0-5), which played its first C-USA game in its first season in the FBS, is off to the worst start in program history. Stewart — who ripped off a 25-yard run on the Jacksonville State’s first play from scrimmage — ran it in from the 1 to make it 7-0 with 10:54 left in the first quarter and the Gamecocks led the rest of the way.

