Stewart and Harris each run for a fourth-quarter touchdown to help Alabama State beat Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Damon Stewart and Marcus Harris II each had a fourth-quarter touchdown to help Alabama State beat Jackson State 24-19 on Saturday. Alabama State was limited to just 11 first downs and 234 total yards. Jackson State was undone by three turnovers. Stewart gave Alabama State a 17-14 run on a 12-yard run and Harris powered his way into the end zone from 2-yards out with 8:52 remaining for a 24-13 lead. Jackson State answered with a 14-play, 92-yard drive ending in Desmond Moultrie’s 2-yard run, but the 2-point conversion attempt was no good. After Alabama State went three-and-out with two minutes left, Jackson State used 13 plays to get to the Alabama State 25-yard line, but couldn’t convert.

