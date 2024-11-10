Stewart accounts for 3 TDs, Fedor kicks late 50-yard FG; Houston Christian beats Nicholls 24-21

HOUSTON (AP) — Cutter Stewart accounted for three second-half touchdowns and Dillon Fedor kicked a 50-yard field goal with 58 seconds to play to help Houston Christian beat Nicholls 24-21. Stewart led Houston Christian (4-6, 2-3 Southland Conference) on an 11-play, 73-yard drive that culminated when he scored on a 9-yard run that made it 21-all with 3:46 to play. The Colonels took just 24 seconds off the clock as they went three-and-out, Jesse Valenzuela returned the punt 9 yards to the Huskies took possession at the Nicholls 49 and a few plays later Fedor made the winning field goal. Pat McQuaide went 26 of 47 for 246 yards passing for Nicholls. Jason Barnes Jr. had 10 receptions for 91 yards and Scrappy Osby added 79 yards receiving on six catches.

