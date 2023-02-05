Stevenson scores 34, West Virginia routs Oklahoma 93-61

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Erik Stevenson topped his week-old career high by putting up 34 points as West Virginia routed Oklahoma 93-61. The Mountaineers snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Sooners, taking control early and pulling away late. West Virginia held a 26-point lead at halftime. Oklahoma used a 9-0 run in the second half to get the deficit down to 20 points, but no closer.

