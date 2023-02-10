Stevens: No surgery expected for Brown after facial fracture

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens says he doesn’t anticipate All-Star Jaylen Brown missing a significant amount of time after suffering a broken bone in his face. Stevens says Brown, who was diagnosed with a maxillary fracture after he took an inadvertent elbow from Jayson Tatum while going for a rebound during their win earlier this week over the Philadelphia 76ers, has been fitted with a mask. He’s sitting Friday night when Boston hosts Charlotte and will be evaluated over the next few days which will determine how long he will be sidelined.

