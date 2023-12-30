Stevens has 13 points, helps No. 15 Colorado State rout Adams State 106-61

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Stevens, honored in a pregame ceremony after becoming Colorado State’s all-time leading scorer in his previous outing, scored 13 points to help the No. 15 Rams overwhelm Adams State 106-61 Friday night.Patrick Cartier also had 13 points, Jalen Lake had 12 and Nique Clifford and Joe Palmer added 11 points apiece in an offensive showcase that produced a season high in points for Colorado State (12-1).John Harge had 12 points to lead Adams State. The game was counted as an exhibition for the Division II school.

