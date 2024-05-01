Steven Stamkos wants to stay with Lightning, and team wants its career scoring leader to stay

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos wants to hoist the Stanley Cup again with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 34-year-old captain who can become a free agent this summer reiterated Wednesday that he’d like to remain with the only franchise he’s played for in a stellar 16-season career. And, general manager Julien BriseBois says the club definitely wants him back, adding he’s already spoken with Stamkos and the player’s agent to begin discussions in the aftermath of Tampa Bay’s loss to the Florida Panthers in the first round of the NHL playoffs. Stamkos is Tampa Bay’s career goals and points leader.

