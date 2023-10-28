Steven Krajewski throws for 3 TDs, Wagner beats Stonehill 28-17

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Steven Krajewski threw for three touchdowns, Rickey Spruill rushed for 101 yards and the Wagner defense made three interceptions in a 28-17 victory over Stonehill. Zachary Ricci returned an interception for a 49-yard touchdown for the second of three Wagner touchdowns in the second quarter. Freshman Jaylen Bonelli added a 12-yard touchdown grab from Krajewski for a 21-14 lead with 17 seconds left in the first half. Wagner elected for a short kickoff and Mahkai Wilson returned it 12 yards to give Stonehill a shot late in the first half. Ashur Carraha completed a pass to Jermaine Corbett for 11 yards on first down and Perry Shelbred made a 44-yard field goal to get within 21-17 at the break.

