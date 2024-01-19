Steven Gerrard signs extension as coach of Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia

By The Associated Press
FILE - Aston Villa's head coach Steven Gerrard walks on the pitch before the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, May 22, 2022. [ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Thompson]

DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Steven Gerrard has signed a two-year extension as coach of Al-Ettifaq in a deal announced shortly after midfielder Jordan Henderson joined Ajax following a brief spell at the Saudi club. Gerrard’s extension will keep the Liverpool great in charge until 2027 and comes amid a tough season for Al-Ettifaq, which is winless in its last eight games in the Saudi Pro League. Gerrard joined Al-Ettifaq last summer on a two-year contract. Earlier, Henderson completed his move to struggling Dutch powerhouse Ajax after lasting just six months at Al-Ettifaq.

