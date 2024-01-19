Steven Gerrard signs extension as coach of Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia

DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Steven Gerrard has signed a two-year extension as coach of Al-Ettifaq in a deal announced shortly after midfielder Jordan Henderson joined Ajax following a brief spell at the Saudi club. Gerrard’s extension will keep the Liverpool great in charge until 2027 and comes amid a tough season for Al-Ettifaq, which is winless in its last eight games in the Saudi Pro League. Gerrard joined Al-Ettifaq last summer on a two-year contract. Earlier, Henderson completed his move to struggling Dutch powerhouse Ajax after lasting just six months at Al-Ettifaq.

