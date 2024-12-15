Steven Amiez takes surprise lead of World Cup slalom with Olympic champion Clement Noel out injured

VAL d’ISERE, France (AP) — Steven Amiez has taken the surprise lead after the opening run of a men’s World Cup slalom in the absence of French teammate and Olympic champion Clement Noel. Amiez has never finished on a World Cup podium. The 26-year-old Amiez had a flawless run down the challenging Face de Bellevarde course to build a lead of 0.32 seconds over world champion Henrik Kristoffersen. Slalom World Cup champion Manuel Feller is 0.66 behind Amiez as he aims to finish his first race of the season. The two slalom races were won by Noel but he pulled out of the Val-d’Isère race in the morning after injuring his ankle in the giant slalom the previous day.

