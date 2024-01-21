Steven Alker wins PGA Tour Champions’ season-opening event in Hawaii

KA’UPULEHU-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Steven Alker won the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai on Saturday for his second straight PGA Tour Champions victory and eighth in 54 career starts. The winner of the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship in November in Phoenix, Alker won at Hualalai after finishing second the previous two years. The 52-year-old New Zealander took a two-stroke lead into the final round, then closed with his second straight 9-under 63 for a four-stroke victory over Harrison Frazar. Alker had an eagle — on the par-5 seventh — and seven birdies in his bogey-free final round to tie the tournament record of 25 under. Frazar closed with a 65. Defending champion Steve Stricker was third at 20 under after a 66.

